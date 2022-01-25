Burba was interrogated by SBU in case of Shefir assassination attempt

Former Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (2016-2020) Vasyl Burba claims that he was summoned for questioning by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in connection with the investigation into the assassination attempt on First Aide to President Serhiy Shefir.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Burba said that he was involved in several criminal proceedings. According to him, after his dismissal from the post of head of the Ministry of Defense and eviction from the state, the police are investigating the case of the alleged disappearance of pumps in that house. Also, according to Burba, there are two criminal proceedings in the DBR, which relate to the failure of the operation with the "Wagnerians", in which he appears.

"Then I was called to the Security Service of Ukraine about the assassination attempt on Shefir, the investigator called," Burba said.

Asked if he had anything to do with the assassination attempt, Burba said: "Of course not. But I was summoned."

We will remind, on September 22 at 10 am near with. Foresters near Kyiv fired on the car of the first aide to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Shefir, the driver was injured. More than 10 bullets were fired into the car. They fired from the forest with automatic weapons while the car was moving.

According to the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, law enforcement officers are currently considering three main versions of the assassination attempt: state activity of the victim, pressure on the country's top leadership, destabilization of the political situation in our country.