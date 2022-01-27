Zelenskyi positively assesses talks in Paris

Achieving a sustainable ceasefire in Donbas is a priority for Ukraine, and only on its basis can further steps be taken to resolve the conflict in the east of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi says.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"For our state, the first priority today is to achieve a stable and unconditional ceasefire in Donbas. The ceasefire must be guaranteed, reliable, and it is on this basis that the next steps can be taken," Zelenskyi stressed after a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format in Paris.

According to the website of the head of state, the invigoration of work of the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) and at the level of the leaders of the respective countries with the organization of their meeting in the near future is an indispensable element of moving towards a stable peace in Donbas through the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Zelenskyi positively assessed the fact of the meeting, its constructive nature, as well as the intention to extend meaningful negotiations in two weeks in Berlin.