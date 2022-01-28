Donbas update: Invaders violate truce twice Jan 27

Over the past day, the Russian-led occupation troops breached the truce twice on the positions of the Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past 24 hours, on January 27, we recorded two ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces," the statement said.

Thus, in Luhansk region, servicemen with one of the Ukrainian Army’s mechanized brigades, spotted an attempt by the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group to penetrate the area in the immediate vicinity of their defense line.

In addition, near Maryinka, Russian mercenaries fired small arms at defense positions of Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine’s military command reported no casualties over the past day.

Joint Forces held their ground along the entire line of contact.

As of 7:00 on Friday, January 28, no new ceasefire violations were recorded.