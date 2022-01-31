ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10980 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 702 10

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid two enemy attacks in JFO area

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid two enemy attacks in JFO area

Over the past day, January 30, the Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Towards Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), the enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns. Near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol), the Russian mercenaries fired grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

A member of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling. He was taken to a hospital. His health status is satisfactory.

As of 07:00, January 31, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

shoot out (13605) injury (1019) Donbas (4713) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 