Ukrainian soldier wounded amid two enemy attacks in JFO area

Over the past day, January 30, the Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Towards Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), the enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns. Near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol), the Russian mercenaries fired grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

A member of the Joint Forces was wounded in the enemy shelling. He was taken to a hospital. His health status is satisfactory.

As of 07:00, January 31, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded.

