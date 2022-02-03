Zelenskyi, Erdogan meet at Mariinsky Palace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife have arrived at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET.

An honour guard met the Turkish leader in the square near the palace.

There was no traditional meeting of the heads of state on the porch. Immediately upon arrival, Erdogan and his wife got out of the car and walked into the palace.

Erdogan arrived at the meeting ceremony five minutes ahead of schedule.

Later, the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey and the two countries' first ladies left the palace, and the anthems of both countries were played.

Afterwards, the presidents inspected the guard of honour and greeted the delegations. Erdogan greeted Ukrainian soldiers with a traditional greeting for the Ukrainian army: "Glory to Ukraine!"

The leaders greeted the delegations of the two countries and went to the palace for talks.

The two leaders are expected to talk to journalists at about 15:25.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and Turkey would sign 12 intergovernmental agreements on February 3, which would take the two countries to a new level of cooperation in the economy and the sphere of high technology.