Seventh U.S. plane with military aid arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

Another U.S. plane carrying 85 tonnes of ammunition for grenade launchers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has arrived in Kyiv.

"The seventh American bird has landed in Boryspil! This time - 85 tonnes of ammunition for grenade launchers. So, this is great news, but most importantly, this is not the end! To be continued," the minister wrote.

Moscow has been moving troops to Ukraine's border since late October 2021. Western media reported, citing their sources, that a renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine, involving about 175,000 Russian troops, could take place in early 2022.

In this regard, the United States, Britain and other international partners are supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine. In particular, the United Kingdom delivered a batch of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine on January 18.