Occupiers fire mortars near Vodiane and Pisky

Over the past day, February 6, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Towards Vodiane, Donetsk region, the occupiers opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers. Outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), the Russian mercenaries fired grenade machine guns on Ukrainian defenders," the JFO Headquarters press center posted on Facebook.

The Joint Forces reported no casualties. The borders of Ukrainian units remained intact.

As of 07:00, February 7, no ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded.

Ukrainian troops control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.