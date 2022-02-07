ENG
Russian Foreign Ministry commented on concentration of Russian troops

Commenting on the concentration of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "Where they need it, they are there, we are at home."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"It is not up to you now, representing the Anglo-Saxon world, to count how many troops we have, where the armed forces are and where they are moving. Where they need to be, there they are, they are at home," Zakharova said.

