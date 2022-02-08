Ukrainian soldier wounded amid five ceasefire violations

Over the past day, February 7, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Russian mercenaries fired small arms on Ukrainian positions near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk). Two attacks from small arms were launched on the Ukrainian defenders of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs.

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling. He was taken to a medical facility, his health status is satisfactory.

Read more: Advisors to Normandy Four leaders may meet this week - German govt spokesperson

Ukrainian military lines remained intact.

As of 07:00, February 8, no ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded.