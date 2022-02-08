Putin commented to Zelenskyi on Minsk agreements. VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements on the Donbas settlement, and Kyiv must implement them, whether they likes them or not.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the Minsk agreements, do they have a future or not? I believe that there is no other alternative," Putin told a news conference on Tuesday after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In Kyiv, they say that they will abide by the Minsk agreements, they say that it will destroy the country, and the president, who recently stated that he does not like any of the Minsk agreements. We have to do it, otherwise it will not work out," Putin said.

Read more: No territorial concessions, no "direct dialogue" with "LDNR", - Kuleba