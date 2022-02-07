No territorial concessions, no "direct dialogue" with "LDNR", - Kuleba

Today, another week of "intensive diplomacy" has begun in Ukraine. Today, four foreign ministers are visiting Ukraine: Aleksandr Schallenberg (Austria), Ivan Korchok (Slovakia), Jan Lipovsky (Czech Republic) and Annalena Baerbock (Germany).

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

He also reminded that French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Kyiv tomorrow to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"We are looking for diplomatic solutions, but we won't cross the red lines of Ukraine," Kuleba added.

According to Kuleba, among the "red lines" for Ukraine:

- no concessions on sovereignty, territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine;

- no "direct dialogue" with the Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk;

- only the people of Ukraine have the right to determine the foreign policy of the country.

