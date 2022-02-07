ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8041 visitors online
News War
9 472 50

No territorial concessions, no "direct dialogue" with "LDNR", - Kuleba

No territorial concessions, no

Today, another week of "intensive diplomacy" has begun in Ukraine. Today, four foreign ministers are visiting Ukraine: Aleksandr Schallenberg (Austria), Ivan Korchok (Slovakia), Jan Lipovsky (Czech Republic) and Annalena Baerbock (Germany).

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

He also reminded that French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Kyiv tomorrow to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"We are looking for diplomatic solutions, but we won't cross the red lines of Ukraine," Kuleba added.

According to Kuleba, among the "red lines" for Ukraine:

- no concessions on sovereignty, territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine;

- no "direct dialogue" with the Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk;

- only the people of Ukraine have the right to determine the foreign policy of the country.

Read more: Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8

No territorial concessions, no direct dialogue with LDNR, - Kuleba 01

Austria (100) Germany (1495) negotiations (1081) Slovakia (239) Donbas (4713) Kuleba (759) Alexander Schallenberg (6) Annalena Baerbok (143)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 