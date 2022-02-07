Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8
On Tuesday, February 8, French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Ukraine, the Elysee Palace reported.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to the agenda posted on the website of the Elysee Palace, on February 8, the President of France will stay in Ukraine.
It is also indicated that on Monday, February 7, Macron will visit the Russian Federation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password