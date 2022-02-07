ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10403 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 184 26

Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8

Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8

On Tuesday, February 8, French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Ukraine, the Elysee Palace reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the agenda posted on the website of the Elysee Palace, on February 8, the President of France will stay in Ukraine.

It is also indicated that on Monday, February 7, Macron will visit the Russian Federation.

Watch more: What do American star generals advise Ukraine?. VIDEO

Kyyiv (2194) Ukraine (5856) France (612) Macron (395)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 