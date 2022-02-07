Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8

On Tuesday, February 8, French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Ukraine, the Elysee Palace reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the agenda posted on the website of the Elysee Palace, on February 8, the President of France will stay in Ukraine.

It is also indicated that on Monday, February 7, Macron will visit the Russian Federation.

Watch more: What do American star generals advise Ukraine?. VIDEO