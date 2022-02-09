Kyiv reports 3,684 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Kyiv city recorded 3,684 new COVID-19 cases on February 8, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

"As many as 3,684 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital over the past day. Twenty-two people have died. Overall, 8,628 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases has reached 390,081," the mayor wrote.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv over the course of the past day are 2,047 women aged 18-93 years, 1,240 men aged 18-88 years, 202 girls and 195 boys aged between two months and 17 years.

According to Klitschko, 130 patients with coronavirus, 231 patients with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia were hospitalized on February 8.

At the same time, 1,300 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 343,418 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 38,257 new COVID-19 cases on February 8.