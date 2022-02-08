Ukraine reports 34,353 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 34,353 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 34,353 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 7 (including 3,095 cases among children and 955 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 255 COVID-related deaths, 2,168 hospitalizations, and 15,193 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 7.

As many as 4,341,790 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,696,285 have recovered, and 101,647 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 18,672,736 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 23,378 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on February 6.