COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 23,378 new cases

Over the past day, February 6, a total of 23,378 daily coronavirus cases were reported across Ukraine.

"As of February 6, we recorded 23,378 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine (including 2,242 cases involving children and 394 – medics)," the statement said.

Also for the past 24 hours, 2,699 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 115 died, and 5,024 recovered.

Throughout the entire pandemic period in Ukraine, 4,307,437 people contracted the coronavirus, 3,681,092 recovered, and 101,392 succumbed to COVID-19.

Also, 18,603,958 PCR tests were performed.

