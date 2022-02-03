Yermak infected with COVID-19

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Ermak has said that he fell ill with the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I have received a positive test today. It's extremely not on time, but I continue working without stopping," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He clarified that next week would be very important.

Read more: Ukraine reports 35,014 new COVID-19 cases

"Therefore, I will do my best and undergo the most intensive treatment to get back on my feet as soon as possible," he added.