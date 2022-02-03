Yermak infected with COVID-19
Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Ermak has said that he fell ill with the COVID-19 coronavirus infection.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"I have received a positive test today. It's extremely not on time, but I continue working without stopping," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.
He clarified that next week would be very important.
"Therefore, I will do my best and undergo the most intensive treatment to get back on my feet as soon as possible," he added.
