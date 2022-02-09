Commission to investigate case of shooting at Pivdenmash plant reveals facts of extra-statutory relations

Representatives of the commission to investigate the shooting on the territory of the state-owned enterprise Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant (Pivdenmash or Yuzhmash, Dnipro) conducted a survey of personnel in unit No. 3021 of the National Guard of Ukraine, where shooter Artemiy Riabchuk served, regarding the presence of extra-statutory relations.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin, a thorough analysis of the questionnaires will begin in the near future, however, even before it begins, we can say that the commission revealed the facts of extra-statutory relations.

"Representatives of the commission conducted a survey of the personnel of unit No. 3021 of the National Guard Unit. Already before the start of a thorough analysis of the questionnaires, which is about to begin, I can say that the commission has revealed facts of extra-statutory relations. The materials received will be sent in the coming days to the SBI," Enin wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, he urged journalists "to clearly understand that the revealed facts of extra-statutory relations do not indicate the motives for the execution."

"The motives are still unknown to us, and they will be clarified by the State Bureau of Investigation as part of a pretrial investigation. The task of the internal investigation conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs is to ascertain the moral and psychological climate in the team, verify the selection and training processes, and observe the procedure for military service. Step by step we establish the circumstances related to deviations from the rules and must take measures to prevent the recurrence of such emergencies," the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

He clarified that the commission also revealed a violation of the order and organization of service, which led to the tragedy. "The order of access to the weapons storage room has been violated. There has been a lack of control over the closing of the weapon shutter, which should have been properly closed," Enin reported.

According to him, the quality of the briefing before joining the squad, as well as the neglect of medical support for military personnel (a number of necessary medicines were missing in the first-aid kit) also "raises questions."

At the same time, Enin said that the hospitalized servicemen, who were injured during the shooting at the plant, are already recovering. "Some of them have already been discharged from intensive care," the deputy minister said.

He clarified that some members of the commission will return from Dnipro for a more thorough report at the end of this week.

As reported, conscript soldier of the National Guard Artemiy Riabchuk, born in 2001, on January 27 at 3:40 opened fire on the guards on the territory of the Pivdenmash Machine-Building Plant. As a result, four National Guard servicemen and one civilian were killed, five more were injured. The attacker fled the scene with a weapon, but was detained at 9:30 in the city of Pidhorodnie, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The motives of the committed crime are not yet known.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, proceedings have been opened against a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine on the fact of premeditated murder and desertion with a weapon (part 2 of Article 115, part 3 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The case is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, procedural management is carried out by the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense.

The State Bureau of Investigation also opened malpractice proceedings against the leadership of the National Guard.