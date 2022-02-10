Occupiers fire on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane

Over the past day, February 9, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Outside Vodiane, Ukrainian positions came under hand-held antitank grenade launcher and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun fire," the JFO press center posted on Facebook.

The Joint Forces reported no casualties.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 07:00, February 10, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.