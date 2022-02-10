City Council's deputy Trubitsyn agreed detained – anti-corruption agencies

The suspicion to the deputy of Kyiv City Council from the Servant of the People faction Vladyslav Trubitsyn has been agreed, he is in a temporary detention facility, and five more defendants, in this case, have also been notified of the suspicion.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"They are accused of receiving illegal benefits... Six people, including a deputy of Kyiv City Council, the head of the standing committee on improvement... They are also the heads of the public utility company, whose activities are related to the placement of small architectural forms," NABU Director Artem Sytnyk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday, commenting on the information about the detention of Trubitsyn and a number of other city officials.

According to him, as of today, six suspicions have been agreed in relation to all the defendants in the case. "Currently, these suspicions are handed over," Sytnyk said.

In turn, acting Head of the SAPO Maksym Hryschuk said "the current deputy of the city council... was detained yesterday, at about 17.00, he is currently in a temporary detention facility; now they are going to him to carry out investigative actions, to hand over a notice of suspicion."