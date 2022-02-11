USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

The United States urges its citizens not to travel to Ukraine, and all Americans already in the country are urged to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the increased threat of Russian invasion and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to travel advisories posted on the U.S. Embassy website in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing NBC News.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

"It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly," he said.

Holt asked Biden what scenario could prompt him to send troops to rescue Americans fleeing the country. Biden replied: "There’s not. That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another."

"We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been," he added.

Separately on Thursday, the State Department issued an advisory warning that the U.S. "will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine." It warned that regular consulate service — including aiding citizens trying to leave the country — would be "severely impacted."