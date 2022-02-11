Russia Confirms Lifting Of Blocking Of Part Of Azov Sea ​

Russia confirmed the lifting of blocking of part of the Sea of ​​Azov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Nataliya Humeniuk, speaker of the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service, announced this.

"At the moment, we have confirmation from the State Hydrography Department that Russia has canceled the preliminary announcement of the closure of the southern part of the Sea of ​​Azov for military maneuvers," she said.

At the same time, the Maritime Guard has no information about the lifting of the blocking of part of the Black Sea.