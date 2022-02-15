Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 5 ceasefire violations in JFO area

Over the past day, February 14, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine five times, wounding two Ukrainian soldiers.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Trokhizbenka (32km north-west of Luhansk), the enemy opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers. Towards Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), Russian mercenaries fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns. On the outskirts of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), Ukrainian positions came under hand-held antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun, and small arms fire. Outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the occupiers used an UAV to drop a VOG-17 grenade," the JFO press center posted on Facebook.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire, not resorting to weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and destroyed an enemy UAV.

Moreover, an enemy UAV, probably Orlan-10, was spotted crossing the contact line in Donetsk region.

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in the enemy shelling. They were taken to a medical facility.

Thanks to the efforts of our soldiers, the Ukrainian military lines remained intact.

As of 07:00, February 15, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded. The Joint Forces control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.