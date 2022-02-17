Occupiers already launch two attacks on Ukrainian positions today

Over the past day, February 16, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, February 16, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire eight times, using the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements twice," the JFO press center posted on Facebook.

In particular, Russian mercenaries fired 82mm mortars on the outskirts of Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk) and Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

Outside Lobacheve (17km north-west of Luhansk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), the occupiers used UAVs to drop VOG-17 and VOG-25 grenades.

Towards Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms.

Near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired on Ukrainian positions, using small arms.

Towards Syze (23km north-east of Luhansk), the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns.

The occupiers also fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns on Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk).

The Joint Forces sustained no casualties.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire twice, using the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements.

In particular, Russian mercenaries fired 122mm artillery on the outskirts of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk) and 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane. No casualties have been reported.