U.S. Senate approves resolution to show support for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on February 17 to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and "condemn" Russian military aggression toward its neighbor.

The Senate thus voted for a symbolic resolution in support of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The resolution from the senators does not carry the force of law but puts the U.S. legislative body on record with "unwavering United States support for a secure, democratic, and independent Ukraine" and "denounces the Russian military buildup" on Ukraine's border.

The vote was unanimous, without objection or the formal roll call.

"This Congress is united in its support of Ukrainian independence and sovereignty," said Senator Rob Portman.

The resolution encourages U.S. President Joe Biden to have the U.S. government exhaust its tools available to impose "significant costs" on Russia and "restore peace in Europe."

The final text said the resolution was not to be construed as an authorization for the use of military force against Russia or for the introduction of U.S. armed forces in Ukraine.