Johnson promises Ukraine another package of military aid
News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine
The UK will soon send Ukraine a new package of military assistance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in parliament on Wednesday.
He said that the UK would soon provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance.
Johnson noted that this package would include defensive weapons and non-lethal means.
On Wednesday, the UK also announced its intention to provide a package of economic assistance to Ukraine.
