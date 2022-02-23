Johnson promises Ukraine another package of military aid

The UK will soon send Ukraine a new package of military assistance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in parliament on Wednesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Johnson noted that this package would include defensive weapons and non-lethal means.

On Wednesday, the UK also announced its intention to provide a package of economic assistance to Ukraine.