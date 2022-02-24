Zelenskyi ordered to inflict maximum losses on the invaders - Zaluzhny

Today, February 24, at 5.00 am, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation began intense shelling of our units in the east, fired missiles at airfields in Boryspil, Ozerne, Kulbakin, Chuguev, Kramatorsk, Chornobayevka, and military facilities of Ukraine.

At the same time, the aggressor began artillery shelling of the territory and settlements of Ukraine along the state border and on the border with the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, informs Censor.NET.

The state defense forces, using the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, provide a worthy rebuff to the enemy's attempts to break through the border. The situation is under control. Russian troops suffer losses. several trucks of the Russian Armed Forces were destroyed," he said.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has ordered to inflict maximum losses on the invaders. There are no casualties among the defenders of Ukraine at the moment," Zaluzhny added. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, informs Censor.NET.

Read more: Donbas update: Ukraine reports 1 KIA, 6 WIAs amid 96 enemy attacks Feb 22

The state defense forces, using the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, provide a worthy rebuff to the enemy's attempts to break through the border. The situation is under control. Russian troops suffer losses. several trucks of the Russian Armed Forces were destroyed," he said.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has ordered to inflict maximum losses on the invaders. There are no casualties among the defenders of Ukraine at the moment," Zaluzhny added.