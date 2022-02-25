Sailor Vitaliy Skakun blew up the Henichesky road bridge with him to slow down enemy's advance

The engineer of a separate battalion, sailor Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Skakun, blew up the Henichesky Bridge and died. But he managed to slow down the enemy.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"On this difficult day for our country, when the Ukrainian people are repelling the Russian occupiers in all directions, one of the most difficult places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean Isthmus, where a separate battalion of marines met one of the first enemies.

To stop the advance of the tank column, it was decided to blow up the Genichesky road bridge.

The engineer of a separate battalion, sailor Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Skakun, volunteered to perform this task. The bridge was mined, but he did not have time to leave. According to the brothers, Vitaliy got in touch and said that he was blowing up the bridge. An explosion was heard immediately. Our brother died. His heroic deed significantly slowed the advance of the enemy, which allowed the unit to redeploy and organize the defence," the statement said.

The Marine Command will apply to the High Command to award the state award to sailor Skakun Vitaliy Volodymyrovych.

"Russian occupiers, you know, the earth will burn under your feet! We will fight as long as we live! And while we are alive we will fight!", - summed up in the Ministry of Defence.