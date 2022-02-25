ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Security Service of Ukraine (2635) Chernihiv region (228) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (451)

Two shells hit the SBU regional building in Chernihiv. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Two shells hit the building of the regional department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Chernihiv. The building is currently on fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was confirmed in a comment to "Hromadske" in the regional department of the SES.

"Two shells hit the building of the regional department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Chernihiv. The building is currently on fire," the statement reads.

It will be recalled that the Russian military fired on Vorzel in the Kyiv region and hit an orphanage with 50 children.

