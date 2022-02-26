The curfew in Kyiv is set from 17:00 to 8:00

The curfew in Kyiv has been changed.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Attention! For the sake of more effective defence of the capital and security of its inhabitants from today, February 26, 2022, the curfew will run from 17:00 to 08:00. This curfew is introduced until the morning of February 28.

All civilians who will be on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Please treat the situation with understanding and do not go outside.