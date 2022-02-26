Curfew in Kyiv from Saturday evening to Monday morning

A curfew lasting from 5 pm, Saturday, February 26 to 8 am, Monday, February 28 is imposed in Kyiv.

It was announced in the Kyiv City State Administration Telegram channel, reports Censor.net.

."The curfew in Kyiv is going to run from 5 pm today (Saturday) to 8 am, February 28 (Monday). The curfew is going to start today at 5 pm and end at 8 am on Monday, February 28. During this time travel by personal transport without a special permit is prohibited," says the message.

Read more: Russian subversives have placed aiming marks at the Children’s hospital in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The residents of Kyiv are also called to minimize the movement in the city before the curfew.

"Reminder: all civilians remaining outside during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups. In the event of an air raid warning, proceed to the nearest shelter. All metro stations are currently operating as shelters. If necessary, hermetic seals can be activated," added at the Kyiv City State Administration.