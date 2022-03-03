Ukraine and Russia completed second round of negotiations. VIDEO

The second round of Ukrainian-Russian talks is over. The Ukrainian delegation did not get the results it expected.

The adviser to the head of OP Mikhail Podolyak reported about it. As reported by Censor.NET.

"The second round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian sides has just ended. Unfortunately, we did not get the results we expected. The only thing I can say is that we discussed the humanitarian aspect in detail, as many cities are now surrounded," he said. Podoliak.

The adviser to the head of the OP read out the communiqué and noted that the parties agreed to continue work in the third round of talks.

The parties agreed on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians. "Only in those places where there will be humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire is possible. During the evacuation. For this purpose, communication and interaction channels will be organized in the near future. Logistical procedures will also be formed," he added.

