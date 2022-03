Війська РФ завдали удару по Житомиру.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko announced this in a telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the mayor of Zhytomyr Serhiy Sukhomlyn on Facebook, the building of school number 25 was damaged as a result of a strike by Russian troops. According to him, half of the school was destroyed.

