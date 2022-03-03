Ukrainian military defending in all areas

The Ukrainian military continues to defend in all areas of hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"In the Volyn direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain certain borders ... In the Sivers'kyi region, mechanized and tank units are steadily maintaining their defences on the occupied borders around Chernihiv," the statement reads.

They also note that in Slobozhanshchyna mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are effectively engaged in defensive battles with the overwhelming forces of the enemy, which in some areas are successful. The enemy suffers heavy losses. During heavy defensive battles, the Allied Forces thwarted the plans of the Russian invaders and prevented the enemy from entering the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The Ukrainian city of Mariupol remains an example of heroic resistance to the Russian invasion.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the formation of units from reservists called up in January-February 2022 continues. According to the plans of the Russian curators, the marching companies will be urgently transferred to Kharkiv. Mobilized men express acute dissatisfaction.

In the Primorsky direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a defence operation in the operational zone and covering part of the sea coast. Part of the forces performs the task of preventing the enemy from breaking through the area of ​​the settlements of Kherson and Mykolayiv.

The Kyiv City Defense Group continues to repel the enemy's offensive, inflict fire on it, and maintain defensive lines around the city and major airfields. Unsuccessfully, the enemy fired on civilian buildings from the southwestern outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

In addition, it is reported that on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, on the other side of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, 38 separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is located in the wooded area.

According to available information, the command of the military unit received an order to cross the border with Ukraine. Proof of the combat order will be made after crossing the border.

"The moral of the paratroopers is extremely low. Officers and soldiers do not want to play the role of Russian mercenaries. Many have called for the termination of contracts, most of which expire in May," the General Staff said.

At the same time, the General Staff notes that the invaders are acting defiantly in the information space, spreading misinformation and materials of Kremlin propaganda. Ukrainians are urged to trust only proven information resources.