Mariupol left without electricity and water

Since the beginning of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, more than 200 residents of Mariupol have received injuries of varying severity. Also in the city due to constant shelling there is no electricity, water and heating.

According to Censor.NET, the Mariupol City Council announced this in its Telegram Channel.

The situation is complicated. Mariupol continues to be without electricity, water and heating due to constant shelling by the Russian occupiers. There are also serious problems with mobile communications… medical care to all wounded residents of Mariupol," the statement said.

It is noted that the power supply at the city hospital has been restored so far №1. Utilities also delivered and continue to deliver drinking water to various parts of the city during the day.

According to the City Council, since the beginning of the war, more than 200 city residents have received injuries of varying severity. Medical workers continue to provide round-the-clock care to Mariupol residents, despite the extremely difficult situation.

"All utilities are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in the city. But the situation is significantly complicated by the fact that the Russian occupation forces continue to shell Mariupol," the City Council added.