Putin refused to have direct conversation with Zelenskyi

Vladimir Putin, refused to speak directly with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, informs Censor.NET with reference to Medusa.

Peskov said that the Kremlin refused to have a direct conversation between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelenskyi.

He also stated that Russia does not renounce the requirements of the denazification of Ukraine, as previously reported by the Ukrainian side.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense shot down Russian SU-30 aircraft over Irpen