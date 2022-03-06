Operational situation from Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Thanks to the work of Ukrainian diplomacy, global support for Ukraine has reached unprecedented levels.

"11th day of resistance in the People's War against the Russian invaders. Thanks to the work of Ukrainian diplomacy, global support for Ukraine has reached unprecedented proportions.

It is noted that only for the period from February 24 to March 4, Ukraine received:

- 1133 tons of humanitarian goods through hubs in neighbouring countries.

- 66384 units of protection, weapons and other goods for the military (excluding ammunition).

- 338 million euros, 74.5 million dollars, 4 million pounds were transferred with the help of ZSU to the accounts of the NBU and other banks, as well as collected through special accounts of ZSU together with the diaspora.

Isolation of the Russian Federation

- Visa and Mastercard payment services have stated that they will completely stop working in Russia and block all card transactions;

- In Sardinia, the Italian authorities arrested the villa of a Russian oligarch, who was on the sanctions list;

- Italian fashion house Prada has suspended sales in Russia due to its armed aggression against Ukraine;

- The German company Puma stops supplying products to the Russian market and stops local stores;

- Technology giant IBM condemns Russia for war against Ukraine and stops selling technology to the aggressor state;

- The French radio company France stops the work of its journalists in Russia;

- The Polish Investment Agency has stopped cooperating with Russian investors;

- Flydubai airline extended the suspension of flights to Belarus until March 26.

Deputinization of the world

- The leading Austrian oil company OMV has refused to invest in Russia

- The Chilean government has withdrawn invitations sent to Russian companies to participate in the international exhibition of military and aerospace equipment FIDAE

- Russia and Belarus have been expelled from the International Union of Railways

- The French national newspaper Libération has officially started using the Ukrainian transliteration Kyiv

Humanitarian help

- Another plane with humanitarian aid took off from Georgia today: medical equipment, medicines, food, clothes, hygiene items

- 30 tons of humanitarian aid have already arrived from Germany

- Great Britain sent 300,000 units of vital medical supplies to Ukraine

- Riga City Duma has allocated 500 thousand euros for the purchase of humanitarian aid for Ukraine