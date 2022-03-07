28 893 46
AFU recaptures Mykolaiv airport from Russian troops – local authorities
The Russian-occupation forces have been driven out of Mykolaiv airport, Head of Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kym has said.
"The airport is ours. We recaptured it and are getting comfortable there. Planes, however, cannot operate now, but the airport is ours," he said in a video statement on the Telegram channel.
