Поблизу Вишгорода захисники України збили ворожий гелікоптер.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A Russian helicopter was shot down in the sky over Vyshgorod (Kyiv region), according to the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Vyshgorod. One less enemy helicopter. Together to victory!"

