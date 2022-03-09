Since Russian invasion in Ukraine, 52 children died. PHOTOS

As of the evening of March 8, 2022 since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 52 were killed and 76 children were injured. WARNING!!! The news contains a photo that is not recommended for children and the mentally unstable.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Police in Dnipropetrovsk region evacuated another 300 people from Kharkiv. Among those rescued were a mother with three children who came under Russian artillery fire at night. One of her children was injured in the shock wave. Also during a conversation with police, the woman said that they A neighbor's child was killed. In Dergach, Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian army shelled Dergachiv Lyceum 3 and residential areas. At least three people were killed and 15 wounded, including a 4-year-old child," the ombudsman said.

This morning it became known about 4 more wounded civilians in the Donetsk region, including a 14-year-old boy. It is still impossible to determine the number of killed and wounded in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. These cities remain blocked by Russian occupation forces.

"Once again, the occupiers fired on the civilian population of Mykolayiv. This time the occupiers covered the Balabanivka residential district in the southern part of the city with artillery: 60 houses were damaged. Most of the bombs were clusters banned by the 1949 Geneva Convention," she added.

Denisova notes that the Russian enemy has attacked about 30 secondary schools, 27 kindergartens, 5 higher education institutions and children's boarding schools in Kharkiv these days.

"The actions of the Russian occupation forces are a direct violation of the Hague and Geneva Conventions. I appeal to the international community and international human rights organizations to take all possible measures to stop the military attack on the Russian Federation. I insist that NATO countries close the skies!!"

Later, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced in his evening address on March 8 that 52 children had died at the hands of the occupier in 13 days of war.

"Today, when I went to speak before the British Parliament, the worst number was 50. 50 Ukrainian children killed in 13 days of war. And in an hour there were 52. 52 children. I will never forgive that. And I know you will never forgive the occupiers." said the president.

WARNING!!! The news contains a photo that is not recommended for viewing by children and people with a weak psyche !!!










