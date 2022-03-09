Intelligence shown Russian pilots preparing to bomb Ukrainian cities. PHOTO

Ukrainian intelligence has released a list of Russian pilots who plan to launch missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities from Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

"Every Ukrainian should know their names! The State Security Directorate of Ukraine is publishing a list of strategic aircraft of the Russian Air Force, which is planned to move to the airfields of the Republic of Belarus to carry out missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities. We guarantee that you will fully feel the anger of the Ukrainian people. We promise that no crime will go unpunished," the intelligence service said.

