Russian barbaric war threatens all Europe, - Kuleba

The Ukrainian side calls on the international community to immediately demand that Russia cease fire and allow repair crews to restore power to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant as soon as possible.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The entire power supply line of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and all its nuclear facilities controlled by the Russian army has been damaged. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been cut off.

According to him, backup diesel generators will power the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and its facilities for 48 hours.

"Then the cooling system of the spent nuclear fuel storage facility will be shut down, which will threaten the leakage of radiation. Russia's barbaric war threatens the whole of Europe. Putin must stop it immediately," Kuleba added.

