In Kyiv region, Ukrainian troops defeated 5 enemy tanks

During the battles near Kyiv, 5 enemy tanks were destroyed, and fighting could be heard in the west of the capital.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadim Denisenko reported about it on air of the Rada TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The night was quite difficult, but in general we can say that the Ukrainian army counterattacked near Kyiv. We lined up five tanks, the General Staff has already announced.

"Artillery battles were heard in the western suburbs of Kyiv in the morning. We now understand that fighting is taking place there. However, there is no more detailed information."

At the same time, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said that the fight took place in Brovary district. 72 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Azov Regiment were distinguished.