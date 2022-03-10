ENG
Russian aircraft dropped 1,000-kg bomb on center of Mariupol. VIDEO

At a time when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was negotiating with his Ukrainian counterpart, Russian aircraft dropped an unmanned 1,000-kilogram bomb on a residential area in central Mariupol.

The journalist Yurii Butusov reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Russian aircraft continue to bomb Ukrainian cities during Lavrov's talks. A new strike of an unguided bomb of a thousand kilograms on Mariupol - right on a residential area in the city center, there are no military facilities here and there. Ordinary fascism. Today, many civilians were killed again in Mariupol. The city has been sieged for 9 days now, "he said.

