Butusov Foundation raises funds to help Ukrainian army

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov has resumed the work of his charitable foundation. The organization will buy vehicles, drones, optical reconnaissance equipment and medicines.

"I opened my fund in 2014 when the war had just begun, and then it was necessary to mobilize all forces. And now I am resuming the work of the fund. , - he wrote.

Butusov said that he was leaving for the front from Dnipro, where the government and the volunteer coordination headquarters are working selflessly.

"Here is the mobilization, here is the main thing - fantastically motivated incredible people who have come to the defence of our common future. But things are still not enough, because the needs are great. I understand that we must do everything possible at this crucial moment. everyone can help, every help is important. Therefore, in order to help in the east of Ukraine, I consider it necessary to focus the fund's efforts," the journalist said.

You can help the fund with the following details.

For currency transfers.

company Name ФОНД ЗНБ БО

IBAN Code UA913052990000026006046807167

Name of the bank JSC CB "PRIVATBANK", 1D HRUSHEVSKOHO STR., KYIV, 01001, UKRAINE

Bank SWIFT Code PBANUA2X

Correspondent bank JP Morgan Chase Bank, New York, USA.

Butusov has so far provided his own card for transfers from abroad.

Bank account in Ukraine: SWIFT

CODE/BIC: CHASUS33

Bank Account number: 5168745018743903

Currency: USD

Recepient Name: BUTUSOV JURIJ

Recepient Address: please message me.