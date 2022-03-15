AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The resistance forces operating in the Chernihiv region, with their skilful actions, while showing great determination, liberated five settlements from the Katsap horde," the command said on Facebook on Friday.

The command notes that the units of the Russian Federation cannot conduct combat operations in full, there is a panic among the officers abandoned by the top military-political leadership, and the moral and psychological state of the soldiers does not contribute to the fulfilment of tasks.

"And as a result, we have the state flags of Ukraine and two armoured personnel carriers over our settlements in Chernihiv region, which will now serve for the benefit of the Ukrainian people," the Pivnich Operational Command noted.