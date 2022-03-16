Invaders shell several houses in Kyiv's Podilsky district. PHOTOS

The Russian military continues to bomb the Ukrainian capital.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In the evening, the enemy fired on Kyiv again. The shells hit several private houses in the Podilsky district. Rescuers and medics are working on the spot. The fire was contained, but work to eliminate the effects of the fire continues. No casualties have been recorded so far," the statement said.

According to the mayor, a low-pressure gas pipeline was also damaged.

An extended curfew is in place in Kyiv on March 16, which started yesterday, March 15, at 20:00 and will last until 07:00 on March 17. A similar curfew was also announced in the Kyiv region.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure, residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and ballistic missiles.

