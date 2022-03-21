More than 3M Ukrainians forced to leave for European countries – Podoliak

More than three million Ukrainians were forced to leave for European countries, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote on Twitter.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over 3 million Ukrainians are forced to flee to European countries. In total, 11-12 million IDPs are forced to leave their cities being destroyed by Russian artillery. Just be aware of this figure. Russia destroys the lives of millions of people. Is this not a global humanitarian catastrophe yet?" Podoliak wrote.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure facilities, conducting massive shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and ballistic missiles.

