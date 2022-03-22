Russian troops fire on seaport in Mykolayiv

Russian troops have fired on a seaport in Mykolayiv, damaging the infrastructure.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Last night, Mykolayiv seaport was struck. As a result, the port infrastructure was severely damaged. According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported," the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority posted on Facebook.

On March 21, Mykolayiv suffered serious airstrikes from Russian invaders. A hotel, a hospital, several residential houses, and a gas station were damaged, killing three people and injuring one person.

Russian president putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24 and launched a large-scale invasion. Russian troops shell and destroy infrastructure, conduct massive shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and towns using artillery, MLRS, and ballistic missiles.