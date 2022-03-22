Photojournalist Maks Levin goes missing near Kyiv

Maks Levin, a famous photojournalist, has gone missing within the front line near Kyiv.

The relevant statement was made by his friend, Markiian Lyseiko.

According to Lyseiko, the last time Levin got in touch was on March 13, 2022. At that time, he was with a photo camera within the combat area in Vyshhorod District.

Lyseiko told that Levin took his personal car and went to photograph hostilities on March 13, 2022. He left his car near the village of Huta Mezhyhirska and went towards the village of Moshchun. A text message was sent from his phone at 11:23 a.m., and after that he neither got in touch nor appeared online. Later, it became known that extensive hostilities started within the area, where Levin was planning to work. Thus, he could have been wounded or taken prisoner by Russian troops.

Maks Levin was born in Kyiv Region in 1981. He is working as a photojournalist, documentary photographer and camera man for many Ukrainian and international publications. Levin cooperated with such agencies as Reuters, BBC, TRT World, Associated Press, LB.ua, Hromadske. His photographs were published by Wall Street Journal, TIME, Breaking news Poland, EU AGENDA, World news, The Moscow Time, Korrespondent.net, ELLE, TV-24, Radio Bulgaria, Ukraine Crisis Media center, Vatican news, Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Levin’s most documentary projects were connected with the war in Donbas and Ukraine.

"Each Ukrainian photographer is dreaming of taking a photo that would stop the war," Levin told.

In addition to journalism, Levin developed dozens of photo and video projects for humanitarian organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), etc.