Shelling in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv: One person died

In the Obolonskyi district of the capital, one person was killed and three were injured in a shelling by the Russian occupiers.

The military administration of Kyiv reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"As a result of the impact on the residential area of ​​Obolonskyi district, two buildings and a truck caught fire. One person was killed and three were injured. Thanks to the actions of the Air Defense Forces, a missile was shot down that could hit other objects in the city," the statement said.

Another rocket of the Tornado volley fire system fell into the Dnipro River and did not detonate. No one was injured.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have damaged 72 homes, 6 private homes, 11 schools and five kindergartens in the capital.